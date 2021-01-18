Oscar Mayer looking for “Hotdoggers” to drive the Wienermobile across the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Have you ever wanted to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile? Now’s your chance!

Kraft Heinz is looking for a team to drive the 27-foot vehicle across the country. The “Hotdoggers” who get hired will stop at more than 200 events, create social media content and do interviews.

If you’re interested, you can mail your your resume and cover letter to their headquarters, located at 560 E Verona Avenue, Verona MI, 53593 or email them to wmrequest@kraftheinzcompany.com.