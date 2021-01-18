Parler back online after being removed by Amazon last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The social media platform, Parler, is back online after Amazon Web Services booted it a week ago. Amazon says it removed Parler after its far right members made threats of violence.

According to CNN, Parler’s domain is now registered to EPIK. That company works with another social media network popular with the far right. called Gab.

Parler’s CEO says the platform is supposed to be a forum that protects privacy and enables free speech.