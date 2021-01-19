Gamecock baseball announces 30-Game SEC schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference announced its 30-game baseball schedule for the 2021 season this afternoon (Tuesday, Jan. 19).

South Carolina will open the SEC schedule in style as the Gamecocks head to Nashville, Tenn., for a three-game set with the defending national champion Vanderbilt on March 19-21 at Hawkins Field. Carolina then opens the home portion of its conference ledger with a three-game set against consensus preseason No. 1 Florida on March 26-28.

A short trip to Athens, Ga., for a three-game series against Georgia takes place April 2-4. The Gamecocks then welcome Missouri on April 9-11 before travelling to Baton Rouge, La., to face LSU on April 16-18.

Carolina’s conference schedule continues April 23-25 with a three-game series against Arkansas at Founders Park. The Gamecocks close April and welcome May by visiting Ole Miss for a three-game series at Swayze Field on April 30-May 2. Mississippi State comes to town May 7-9 and Carolina is at Kentucky on May 14-16.

The regular season concludes on May 20-22 with Tennessee coming to Columbia for a three-game series.

The non-conference portion of the schedule as well as game times for all contests in 2021 will be announced at a later date. The conference schedule dates also could be shifted by television, which will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.

2021 Carolina Baseball SEC Schedule

March 19-21 at Vanderbilt

March 26-28 Florida

April 2-4 at Georgia

April 9-11 Missouri

April 16-18 at LSU

April 23-25 Arkansas

April 30-May 2 at Ole Miss

May 7-9 Mississippi State

May 14-16 at Kentucky

May 20-22 Tennessee