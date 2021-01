New study looks into long lasting immunity after recovering from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new study shows people who recover from COVID-19 could have long lasting immunity. The report confirms previous research.

It shows bits of the virus stay in the body even after the initial immune system response. These seem to induce production of b-cells that release more antibodies. Researchers examined the blood of 87 survivors, six weeks and then six months after recovery.