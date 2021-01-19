The White House announces plans to open up travel with nearly 30 countries

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The White House announced plans to open up international travel just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The White House says, effective January 26, travelers can come into the U.S. from the U.K., Ireland, 26 European nations and Brazil with proof of a negative COVID test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19.

Just minutes after that announcement, Biden’s incoming press secretary took to Twitter to shoot down the suggestion, tweeting, “with the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”