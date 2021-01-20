In the final hours of his presidency, Donald Trump issues a score of pardons

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump issued a score of pardons and commutations. In total, there were 73 pardons and 70 commutations.

Included in the list, was his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Bannon was accused of defrauding millions of dollars in a fundraising campaign purportedly aimed at supporting Trump’s border wall.

Trump also granted clemency to rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, but not to Joe Exotic, the Tiger King.