Northside Christian hires former White Knoll head coach

Lexington, SC – Northside Christian Academy announced the hiring of Coach Dean Howell as its new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director beginning next school year.

Coach Howell is a graduate of The Citadel (Bachelor of Science in Math Education) and University of SC (Masters ED in Educational Administration). He has coached football for the past 26 years with the last 12 years as head coach. He has an 81-51 overall record and is 8-7 in the playoffs. Coach Howell is the all-time winningest coach in White Knoll High School football history with 44 wins. He led AC Flora to their best four year run in school history, going 37-12, and reaching the Lower State title game for the first time ever.

Coach Howell is a four time Region Coach of the Year and a two time Lower State Coach of the Year. He was the 2014 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Tom Landry Influence Award Recipient. He was named North/South All Star Coach in 2017 and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Coach in 2020. Coach Howell’s teams have produced over 30 college football players and two current NFL players. On the academic front, during Dean’s 12 years as head coach his teams have earned a GPA of over 3.0 for 24 straight semesters.

Pastor Scott Crede, Head of Schools states, “We are excited about what God is doing through our athletic department. It is so much more than a ball or pompom. It is simply another avenue to reach and disciple our students in the name of Jesus Christ. We are excited to announce that Coach Howell will be an integral part of our family. He brings experience, solid coaching, and energy, but most importantly, Godly character. I know God will use him not only to have impact short-term, but for eternity.”

Northside is also proud to announce they will also be starting its soccer and track and field programs in addition to its 13 other athletic programs.