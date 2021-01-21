Amazon sends letter to President Biden asking for their employees to be prioritized in vaccination efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Amazon wasted no time reaching out to the new Biden administration to get the coronavirus vaccine for its essential workers. In a letter to the president, Amazon says it stands ready to help getting 100 million Americans vaccinated in the first 100 days of his presidency, but Amazon wants its 800,000 employees bumped up on the priority list to get their vaccines.

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its front-line employees have tested positive for the virus.