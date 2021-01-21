House may send impeachment article soon but it may be weeks before trial

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Democrats are pushing for a quick impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly riots at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the trial of the former president is necessary before the country can move on. She could send the article charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate as soon as Friday, setting up an immediate trial over the weekend or next week.

Democrats say lawmakers could move quickly because they were all witnesses to the siege.

Trump told thousands of supporters to “fight like hell” just before an angry mob invaded the Capitol.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is proposing to push back the start of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

House Democrats who voted to impeach Trump last week for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot have signaled they want to move quickly to trial as President Joe Biden begins his term, saying a full reckoning is necessary before the country — and the Congress — can move on.

But McConnell in a statement Thursday evening suggested a more expansive timeline that would see the House transmit the article of impeachment next week, on Jan. 28, launching the trial’s first phase. After that, the Senate would give the president’s defense team and House prosecutors two weeks to file briefs. Arguments in the trial would likely begin in mid-February.