Benedict Announces 2020-21 Basketball Schedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict athletic teams will return to action for the first time since March 12 of last year when the men’s and women’s basketball teams open the 2020-21 season on January 30.

The men will open at home against Kentucky State for a 3 p.m. contest. The women will open on the road against Miles College at 1 p.m. (Central).

All Benedict home games will be closed to the public and students. All games will be video streamed live with live stats. Check www.benedicttigers.com for links.

The Lady Tigers have 14 games tentatively scheduled, with four games at home. After two games at Miles, Benedict will play a pair of games at rival Allen. The home opener will be Feb. 9 against Kentucky State. After a road game at Fort Valley State on Feb. 13, the Lady Tigers return home for a rematch against Fort Valley State on Feb. 14, then follow that with a pair of home games against Tuskegee on Feb. 16 and 17. Benedict plays its final five games on the road, making trips to Tuskegee, Kentucky State and Albany State.

Although all of the opponents are members of the SIAC, the games will not be counted as conference games.

The Lady Tigers are coming off a 27-3 season in 2019-20, winning the SIAC championship and earning the SIAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II tournament. The tournament was cancelled before the Lady Tigers could make a run in the national tournament.

By playing the NCAA’s required new minimum of 11 games, the Lady Tigers would meet the criteria for possible selection to the 2021 Division II tournament.

The men’s team has 11 games tentatively scheduled. After the opener against Kentucky State, the Tigers take on rival Allen at home on Feb. 2. Two days later, they have a home date against Miles, and wrap up the season-opening four-game home stand against Tuskegee on Feb. 6.

The Tigers play at Allen on Feb. 9 and return home for a home game against Albany State on Feb. 13. They hit the road for the final five games of the season, traveling to Augusta, Tuskegee, two games at Albany State, and finish up at Miles.

The men are coming off a 14-16 season in 2019-20.

All games and times are subject to change. Benedict athletic teams will be following strict NCAA and SIAC Coronavirus testing protocols.

MEN

Date Opponent Location Time Sat. Jan. 30 Kentucky State HOME 3 p.m. Tues. Feb. 2 Allen HOME 7 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 4 Miles HOME 7:30 p.m. Sat. Feb. 6 Tuskegee HOME 3 p.m. Tues. Feb. 9 Allen AWAY 7:30 p.m. Sat. Feb. 13 Albany State HOME 3 p.m. Mon. Feb. 15 Augusta AWAY 7 p.m. Thurs. Feb. 18 Tuskegee AWAY TBA Sat. Feb. 20 Albany State AWAY 1 p.m. Sun. Feb. 21 Albany State AWAY 1 p.m. Wed. Feb. 24 Miles AWAY TBA

WOMEN

Date Opponent Location Time Sat. Jan. 30 Miles AWAY 1 p.m. Sun. Jan. 31 Miles AWAY 1 p.m. Tues. Feb. 2 Allen AWAY 6 p.m. Wed. Feb. 3 Allen AWAY 6 p.m. Wed. Feb. 9 Kentucky State HOME 6 p.m. Sat. Feb. 13 Fort Valley State AWAY 4 p.m. Sun. Feb. 14 Fort Valley State HOME 4 p.m. Tue. Feb. 16 Tuskegee HOME 6 p.m. Wed. Feb. 17 Tuskegee HOME 6 p.m. Sat. Feb. 20 Tuskegee AWAY 1 p.m. Sun. Feb. 21 Tuskegee AWAY 1 p.m. Wed. Feb. 24 Kentucky State AWAY 6 p.m. Fri. Feb. 26 Albany State AWAY 6 p.m. Sat. Feb. 27 Albany State AWAY 2 p.m.