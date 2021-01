Columbia,SC (WOLO)- –The Mega Millions jackpot has increased, again and as of Friday January 22, 2021 the jackpot jumped to $1 billion for Friday night’s drawing. This is the second highest payout in the games history.

Grab your tickets because we have those winning numbers. They are: 42-26-42-50-60 with a Mega Ball number of 24. Good luck!