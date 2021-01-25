Last day to apply for Dominion Energy’s Educational Equity Scholarship program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Today’s the last day for students to apply for Dominion Energy’s Educational Equity Scholarship program!

You can apply by 4 p.m. (EST) today.

Curtis spoke to Dominion Energy’s Communications Specialist, Ashley Cunningham about some of the requirements students need to meet to be eligible to apply.

The applications are open for minority students who are high school seniors or graduates or current college undergraduates.

If you’re applying , you must plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year.

For more information on how to apply, visit Dominion Energy’s website by clicking here.