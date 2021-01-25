Victims identified in fatal vehicle collision on Boyd Crossing Road

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Newberry County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims of a fatal vehicle collision on Saturday.

Coroner Laura Kneece says Shareka Wise, 21, and Ryheim Counts, 29, died from the injuries, after the collision on Boyd Crossing Road near the Glenn Street intersection.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened after 1 a.m.

According to investigators, both victims were in a 2013 Nissan Altima Sedan, when the driver went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say no one was wearing seat belts.

This incident remains under investigation.