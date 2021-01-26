Democrats prepare to push forward Biden’s COVID relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats are preparing to push ahead with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told senators Tuesday to be ready to vote as soon as next week on a budget reconciliation package that would lay the groundwork for swift passage.

The action provides a first test of Republican opposition to the White House priorities as well as to the new president’s promise of a “unity” agenda.

It’s the first time in a decade that Democrats have controlled Washington, and the party says it has no time to waste trying to broker compromises with Republicans that may, or may not, happen.