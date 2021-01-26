Gamecocks lose forward for rest of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Frank Martin’s crew keeps taking the hits.

The Gamecock basketball coach announced on Tuesday that junior forward Alanzo Frink will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to medical reasons.

“He’s in great spirits,” said Martin. “He’s around us every day. Very thankful as I am that we have medical staff and a trainer that are very careful, very cautious, very protective of all our guys’ health.”

It’s unclear whether Frink will play basketball again, but as far as his health, Martin says the doctors believe he’ll be fine.

Frink saw action in three contests this season, averaging 3.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.