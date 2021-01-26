Sumter County coroner identifies victim from fatal accident on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the victim from a fatal accident that occurred on Monday night around 8:45 p.m. The coroner says 43-year-old Jermaine Williams was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Prisma Health Tuomey, as a result of a vehicle versus bicycle accident that happened on Jackson Street at Miller Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.