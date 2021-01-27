RCSD: December double homicide suspect arrested in North Charleston

1/4 (Courtesy: RCSD) James Toatley

2/4 James Toatley 2 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

3/4 James Toatley 3 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals

4/4 James Toatley 1 James Toatley Courtesy: U.S. Marshals







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old James Toatley was arrested in connection with a December 19 shooting on Fairfield Road that left two men dead. Officials say he was brought into custody without incident on Tuesday night at a home in North Charleston by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials say the shooting occurred at the Motor City Market on Fairfield Road. According to investigators, Toatley got into an argument with two men at the business, who then left and walked out to their car where two other individuals were. Deputies say Toatley followed them outside and fired a firearm into the vehicle, striking two. Officials say one of the individuals died on the scene while the other later died at the hospital. The other two individuals were uninjured.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott thanked the community for their help in locating Toatley. “He is a very dangerous individual who has a total disregard for human life. Two of the killings from our deadly December were at the hands of this man,” Sheriff Lott said. “Our county is a safer place because he has been arrested. You can run and hide but we’ll find you.”

Officials say Toatley is currently being held in Charleston County, and will be brought back to Richland County on Wednesday.