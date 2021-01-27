COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Red Cross says they need your help to donate blood to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many locations in the Midlands where you can donate starting on February 1st through the 15th.

The Red Cross will also test for COVID-19 antibodies.

If you donate, you will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card through your email.

You can donate blood at the following dates and locations in the Midlands:

Kershaw

Camden

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chi Chi Omega Psi Phi, 906 Lyttleton Street

Lexington

Chapin

2/3/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chapin Middle School, 11661 Broad River Road

Columbia

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Prisma Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive

2/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Irmo, 7035 St. Andrews Road

Gilbert

2/2/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul’s Church Road

Leesville

2/1/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fire Dept., 431 East Church Street

Lexington

2/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lexington Technology Center, 2421 Augusta Highway

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Red Bank United Methodist, 2909 Old Barnwell Road

2/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Country Club of Lexington, 1066 Barr Road

2/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Boulevard

Pelion

2/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shumpert’s IGA, 861 Pine Street

West Columbia

2/8/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. David Lutheran Church, 132 Saint David’s Church Road

2/11/2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Columbia Community Center, 754 B Avenue

Richland

Blythewood

2/8/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road

Columbia

2/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/1/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Point Community Church, 532 North Brickyard Road

2/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Red Cross Community Drive, 2751 Bull Street

2/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/4/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/4/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prisma Health Home Care, WACH FOX Building, 1400 Pickens

Street

2/4/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street

2/5/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/6/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/7/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street

2/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/9/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Benedict College, 1600 Harden Street

2/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/9/2021: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village at Sandhill, 164 Forum Drive

2/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/11/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

2/11/2021: 9:45 a.m. – 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/12/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Allen University, 2228 Taylor Street

2/13/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/14/2021: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

2/14/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Shandon United Methodist, 3407 Devine Street

2/14/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ashland UMC, 2600 Ashland Road

2/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull Street

Irmo

2/11/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard

2/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard

2/13/2021: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard

Sumter

2/1/2021: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., YMCA, 510 Miller Road

2/4/2021: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 211 Alice Drive

2/10/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sumter Utilities, 1151 North Pike West

2/12/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Arts & Letters Building, 109 Miller Road