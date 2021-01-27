Reports: Gamecocks lose running backs coach Des Kitchings to the NFL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hours after introducing Greg Adkins as the supposed final member of Shane Beamer’s on-field coaching staff for 2021, it appears the Gamecocks new head coach has one final hire to make.

Multiple reports today indicate that South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings is leaving the program to accept a role with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kitchings only spent one season in Columbia after being hired by Will Muschamp following the 2019 season.

He becomes the fourth assistant under Beamer to leave South Carolina. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, offensive line coach Will Friend, and defensive line coach Tracy Rocker all left to take jobs at Auburn at the beginning of January.