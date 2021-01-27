Richland Library hosts Black History Month Fair

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting its annual program to celebrate Black History Month. Black History Month Fair 2021: The Jubilation Begins will be done virtually this year.

It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30. The program is free and open to the public.

The program includes three featured events:

The Magic of Houdini

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Experience a mystical and magical virtual performance with African-American magician, mentalist and escape artist Houdini. He touches on issues of negative peer pressure, anti-bullying, respect, good decision-making, believing in yourself, and most of all, the desire to achieve your dreams.

Keeping Your Kids Mentally Fit in Today’s World

12 – 1 p.m.

As COVID-19 demands a new form of education, socialization and living, life for younger ones can become stressful. Our Social Work Department and a local teacher are discussing simple techniques to teach your children how to exercise and build mental muscles to stay mentally fit.

Teen Talk: The Youth Perspective

6 – 7:30 p.m.

YouTuber Briana T. Ford and Mental Health Specialist Taurus Sanders lead a candid discussion of life seen vicariously through the eyes of teens. They plan to cover how the effects of COVID-19, current racial tensions and the new norm from 2020 have impacted the mental well-being of teens as well as how they’re coping with it.

For more information, click HERE.