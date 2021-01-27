Richland Library hosts Black History Month Fair
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting its annual program to celebrate Black History Month. Black History Month Fair 2021: The Jubilation Begins will be done virtually this year.
It’s happening from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 30. The program is free and open to the public.
The program includes three featured events:
The Magic of Houdini
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Experience a mystical and magical virtual performance with African-American magician, mentalist and escape artist Houdini. He touches on issues of negative peer pressure, anti-bullying, respect, good decision-making, believing in yourself, and most of all, the desire to achieve your dreams.
Keeping Your Kids Mentally Fit in Today’s World
12 – 1 p.m.
As COVID-19 demands a new form of education, socialization and living, life for younger ones can become stressful. Our Social Work Department and a local teacher are discussing simple techniques to teach your children how to exercise and build mental muscles to stay mentally fit.
Teen Talk: The Youth Perspective
6 – 7:30 p.m.
YouTuber Briana T. Ford and Mental Health Specialist Taurus Sanders lead a candid discussion of life seen vicariously through the eyes of teens. They plan to cover how the effects of COVID-19, current racial tensions and the new norm from 2020 have impacted the mental well-being of teens as well as how they’re coping with it.
