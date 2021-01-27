Washington, Lincoln stripped from school names in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The San Francisco school board has voted to remove the names of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and others from public schools after officials deemed them unworthy of the honor.

The decision was made at a San Francisco school board meeting to strip the names of 44 public schools, or a third of schools in the city.

The move stirred debate Wednesday on whether the famously liberal city has taken the national reckoning on America’s racist past too far.

One parent called it ‘a parody of leftist activism.’

The school board says it sends the message that racism and other acts of wrongdoing should not be honored.