SCDC: Lee Correctional inmate killed after a fight with other inmates

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Lee County Correctional Institution died Wednesday after a fight with other inmates in the afternoon, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan says 32-year-old Jamin Anderson, died from his injuries following the fight.

The SCDC Office of Investigations and Intelligence along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death.

Officials say an autopsy will be performed.

Lee County Correctional authorities say Anderson was serving a 15 year sentence for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery,

assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy and a firearms provision.