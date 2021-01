UofSC professor discusses coronavirus vaccination efforts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Health officials at the University of South Carolina say apprehension and misunderstanding are jeopardizing the United States achieving herd immunity against COVID-19.

We spoke with a professor in the university’s College of Nursing who has actually taken part in administering the vaccine. She says while there may be some side effects, it is crucial that everyone get the vaccine as soon as possible.