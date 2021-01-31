Dunkin’ announces FREE coffee Mondays

CNN: If you need a little boost to get through the cold Monday mornings of February, Dunkin’ has brewed up a special offer just for you!

Starting this Monday, Dunkin’ Donuts rewards members can get a free medium coffee with any purchase. To get the free cup of joe any Monday in February, D-D perks members can order ahead via the Dunkin’ app. Or, they can show their loyalty I-D Q-R code at the window or the register.

Dunkin’ says they want to reward their loyal customers as they head into the home stretch of the winter.

They’re also hoping they use the promotion to sample new flavors like Dunkin’ midnight which has a taste of cocoa.