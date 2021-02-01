OCSO: Man facing charges after drugs, guns found during traffic stop

Edward Haynes

















COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after drugs and guns were seized during a traffic stop. “This was one traffic stop, one arrest and yet it yielded three more firearms in the hands of someone who can’t possess a firearm,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “These are firearms that are now off the street and shouldn’t have been in this individual’s hands anyway.”

Authorities say 40-year-old Edward Haynes was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of molly/ecstasy, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful carrying of pistol.

Deputies say they were patrolling Stilton Road on Thursday, following complaints of gunshots being heard in the area. Investigators say they say Haynes’ vehicle sitting in a vacant parking lot and searched the vehicle when they smelled marijuana coming from it. Deputies say they found marijuana, molly, two rifles and a pistol. Authorities say they believe one of the weapons was stolen from Beaufort County.