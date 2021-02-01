SC GOP censures Tom Rice for vote to impeach former President Trump

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Republican Party is formally censuring GOP Representative Tom Rice for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Rice was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the building while Congress met to certify Biden’s election win.

Rice said Trump’s response or failure to respond is “inexcusable.” State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick dismissed Rice’s vote as political and the impeachment as a “sham.”