Consumer News: Valentine’s Day spending, heart-shaped doughnuts and a “Wayne’s World” reunion!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Valentine’s day will be here before you know it, and a new survey says Americans will spend a total of $21.8 billion on the holiday. That’s down nearly $6 billion from last year. According to the survey from WalletHub, men will spend more than women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2021. Women plan to spend about $100 dollars on gifts while men plan to spend $231.

Here’s a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day or any day this month. Krispy Kreme has four new heart-shaped doughnuts to celebrate. Everything from strawberry hearts to a sugar cookie filled doughnut. A dozen come in a box that looks like a postmarked letter. It even has a section to write messages.

A familiar due from the 90’s will make a return for the Super Bowl. “Wayne’s World” stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are reuniting for an Uber Eats commercial. The ad will feature the stars reprising their roles as Wayne and Garth from the “Wayne’s World” movies and “Saturday Night Live” skits.