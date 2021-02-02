RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced its first line of duty death due to COVID-19.

The department says Chaplain Terry Barrett, 69, died on Sunday at a hospital from complications due to COVID-19.

Barrett joined the department in January 1976, where he served in different capacities.

He later earned the rank of Lieutenant in Investigations where he retired from full active service.

Barrett continued his work as a Chaplain for the department, where he counseled deputies and offered support through difficult times.

According to the Post & Courier, Sheriff Leon Lott says Barrett’s wife is also hospitalized and seriously ill from the virus.

Deputies have not released a funeral date as of yet.