Gun sales hit new record in January

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gun sales hit a new record in January. Gun merchants sold more than two million firearms last month. That’s a 75% increase compared to January 2020, according to the National Shooting Sports Federation.

The firearms industry trade group said it’s not unusual to see a surge in gun sales when a democratic president gets elected. It happened in 2008 and 2012 with Barack Obama, but the trade group says the fear of social unrest after the Capitol insurrection also played a role.