House GOP faces difficult vote over stripping Greene of committee assignments

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans will be forced to go on the record defending or rebuking congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia Republican has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of calls for violence against Democrats.

A vote Thursday will determine whether Greene is stripped of her committee assignments.

Democrats issued an ultimatum earlier in the week, telling House Republicans to strip Greene of her committee assignments – or they would. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ruled out taking action and instead accused Democrats of a “partisan power grab.”