House GOP faces difficult vote over stripping Greene of committee assignments

Associated Press,
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks with fellow House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, following a meeting called by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Democrats are demanding that the GOP leadership remove her from committee assignments because of her history of using social media to endorse outlandish conspiracy theories and violent, racist views. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans will be forced to go on the record defending or rebuking congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Georgia Republican has drawn bipartisan condemnation over her embrace of far-right conspiracy theories, as well as her past endorsement of calls for violence against Democrats.

A vote Thursday will determine whether Greene is stripped of her committee assignments.

Democrats issued an ultimatum earlier in the week, telling House Republicans to strip Greene of her committee assignments – or they would. But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ruled out taking action and instead accused Democrats of a “partisan power grab.”

