Missing man from Moncks Corner found deceased after apparent accidental drowning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a man who had been reported missing was found deceased in a pond after an apparent accidental drowning. Deputies say the body of 36-year-old Michael McKelvey was discovered in a pond in the Cherryvale area on January 31.

According to Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker, there are no signs of foul play. A toxicology report is still pending.