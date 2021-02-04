Officials say teachers will be next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The state says teachers are the next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Henry McMaster and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman want every school district to have a plan in place to vaccinate its teachers.

Thursday at the State House, the pair once again encouraged school districts to go fully in person, saying they have the resources to operate full-time. In fact, Superintendent Spearman rescinded the AccelerateED guidance — that based schooling decisions on community spread of covid-19 saying schools are not the super-spreaders they were once believed to be.