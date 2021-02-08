CDC reports 41 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered nationwide

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 41 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States as of Sunday, which is more than two million more doses reported since Saturday.

With that total, the seven day average is now improved to 1.4 million doses per day. CDC data shows nine million people have now been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.