Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats on the US House Ways and Means Committee are proposing an additional $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, bolstered unemployment benefits and more generous tax breaks for families with children and for lower earners.

The panel is unveiling its bill as Congress starts piecing together a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The plan is expected to closely follow President Joe Biden’s proposed package to address the tolls of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 460,000 Americans, and the nation’s still staggering economy, which has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.