SC Senate majority leader wants teachers bumped up to phase 1a of vaccine distribution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Last week, South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey proposed a joint amendment to require The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Education to move teachers and staff to phase 1a, and have a plan to vaccinate all who want the vaccine within 30 days. This would also then require all schools to offer five day in-person learning for students.

The resolution is awaiting the governor’s approval.