Oprah Winfrey hosting virtual event about self love

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Oprah Winfrey is hosting a free virtual wellness event on self love. “Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: Be The Love You Need” will take place on February 13. It is being held in collaboration with Weight Watchers.

Oprah will be joined by guests like Ciara, Jennifer Garner and James Corden.