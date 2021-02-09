Second impeachment trial of Donald Trump to begin this afternoon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins this afternoon. Democrats are hoping to make the case that Trump incited an insurrection, saying he directed a mob of his supporters to try to stop the certification of Electoral College votes for President Joe Biden.

The proceedings will begin today with a four hour debate on whether the trial is constitutional. That issue will be decided by a simple majority vote. Starting Tuesday, each side will be given up to 16 hours for presentations.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced the rules for the trial, calling the structure “eminently fair.” Trump’s lawyers say the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office. Schumer called that a fringe legal theory that has been widely debunked by constitutional scholars.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.