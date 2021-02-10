Abducted Two Year old safe, Suspect remains on the loose: Cayce DPS

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) — A 2 year old that was the subject of an Amber Alert was found safely shortly after Midnight, according to Cayce DPS.

The suspect remains on the loose Wednesday morning.

The agency announced around 12:30am that the Amber Alert had been canceled, and two year old Carlee Folk and the dog in the car, had been found safely.

The Amber Alert was issued late Tuesday evening for Carlee Folk, 2, who was in a car, along with a dog, that was taken from the Quality Inn in Cayce Tuesday night around 8:50, say Cayce Police.

Cayce Police say the suspect remains on the loose. There was limited information on where the two year old was found, but police said she was safe.

Authorities released limited suspect information describing the man as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, dark color shoes, with short dreadlocks.

ORIGINAL POST:

(WOLO) – A child abduction has been reported by the Cayce Department of Public Safety. The agency says a 2-year-old child was inside a car when a man jumped in and drove away.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. at The Quality Inn at 3020 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

According Cayce DPS, the unnamed 2-year-old white female was in the car when an African American male jumped in the vehicle and drove away with the child and a dog in the car.

The car is a 2003 Lexus sedan, tan in color, with no license tag. The vehicle also has a taillight out and a white sticker with 3 small bears on the back window.