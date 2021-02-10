Cayce DPS: Person of interest wanted connection with abduction of two-year-old girl, now in custody

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety says the person of interest wanted in connection with Tuesday’s abduction of a two-year-old girl is now in police custody. Authorities say Shyheem Malik Phillips was brought into custody on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a two-year-old was abducted along with her family’s puppy when a man drove off in the family’s car with both the child and dog still inside at a Quality Inn. An Amber Alert was issued and the girl, along with the puppy, were found unharmed in the vehicle shortly after midnight.

