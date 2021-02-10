Cayce DPS: Person of interest wanted connection with abduction of two-year-old girl, now in custody

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety says the person of interest wanted in connection with Tuesday’s abduction of a two-year-old girl is now in police custody. Authorities say Shyheem Malik Phillips was brought into custody on Wednesday.

Phillips

Shyheem Malik Phillips
Courtesy: City of Cayce

On Tuesday, a two-year-old was abducted along with her family’s puppy when a man drove off in the family’s car with both the child and dog still inside at a Quality Inn. An Amber Alert was issued and the girl, along with the puppy, were found unharmed in the vehicle shortly after midnight.

Click here to read some of ABC Columbia’s earlier coverage of the incident.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts