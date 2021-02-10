Multiple non-profits awarded mini-grants from CCCF’s Beyond the Table initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Beyond the Table mini-grant initiative has awarded $19,500 to 10 non-profits to help them give back to the community.

Curtis spoke with Cola Gives & FrameXFrame Film Club, two non-profits that received the grants, about how the money will help their efforts to help those in need.

The Foundation says the applications were reviewed by a committee composed of community members and were open to nonprofit organizations and individuals with a fiscal sponsorship.

The projects all address at least one issue identified as a community priority in the 2019 On the Table survey.

Cola Gives’ project “Community Youth Force” teaches students the value and power of collective and strategic giving through establishing student giving circles.

FrameXFrame’s project provides an online space for the discussion of films made by Black and people of color in the South.

If you want to sign up to help Cola Gives, you can visit their website to learn more.

You can also visit FrameXFrame Film Club’s website to see how you can help them with their project.

You can also visit CCCF’s website to see the other winners of the grants and how you can help them on their missions to help the community.