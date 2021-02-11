CDC issues guidelines for safely celebrating Valentine’s Day during the pandemic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Centers for Disease Control and prevention is issuing special recommendations for safely celebrating Valentine’s Day during the pandemic. The agency says if you celebrate in person, you should only gather with those you live with. Other than that, they suggest virtual gatherings.

If you are going to celebrate with someone who does not live with you, the safest options are outdoor activities, like taking a walk or a picnic.