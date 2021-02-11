SCSO: Man accussed of taking cash from a business

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, accussed of taking over $400 in cash from a business on the 1100 block of Peach Orchard Road. Deputies say 34-year-old Herbert Lee Miller II is accussed of taking a total of $412.10 from the business on January 22.

Authorities say Miller II was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and charged with petit larceny, $2,000 or less. Officials say he was later released after paying his bond.