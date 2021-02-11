Sumter man in custody after authorities find stolen banking cards in his possession

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, a man is in custody after authorities found stolen banking cards in his possession. Authorities say Drevon Dwayne Tindal, 20, has been charged with receiving stolen good, value $2,000 or less.

On February 2 on Manning Avenue, officials say Tindal had various identification and banking cards with the victims name on them. Investigators say Tindal knew the cards were stolen.

Deputies say he was brought to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he is currently being held.