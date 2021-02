A Publix employee does a good deed and gets more than expected in return

Some say, 'no good deed goes unpunished', but his karma paid off

(CNN) — One random act of kindness, leads to another.

and as the saying goes, “what goes around, comes back around.”

A Publix cashier paid for a womans’ groceries. A woman he had never met, but knew needes some help, and she wanted to pay him back…plus a little extra.

Craig Stevens has the story that may jjst restorw toir faith in humanity.