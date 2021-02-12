It’s official! Columbia Fireflies welcomed into the Kansas City Royals family

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Columbia Fireflies announced that they are officially an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. A spokesperson with the Fireflies says the team signed a 10 year Player Development License with the Kansas City Royals to become their Low-A affiliate through 2030.

This is the second MLB team the Fireflies have been affiliated with. They had also been a Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets from 2016-2020.

”It is with great pride that we have been selected to be part of the Kansas City Royals family,” said Fireflies Team President John Katz. “On behalf of the entire organization, we’d like to thank Royal’s GM Dayton Moore and VP/Assistant GM J.J. Picollo for entrusting us to be part of the process of helping to build the future stars of the Royals right here in Columbia. Segra Park is a first-class facility, and we’re excited to have a partner with such a rich pedigree in player development.”

Back in December, the Fireflies announced that they had been invited by the Royals to be an affiliate. That decision became official on Friday.

“We are very excited to partner with the Columbia Fireflies organization as part of Major League Baseball’s realignment,” said Royals Vice-President / Asst. GM of Player Personnel J.J. Picollo. “It is an exciting time for the Kansas City Royals and we couldn’t be happier to partner with Hardball Capital who is widely regarded as one of the best ownership groups in all of the minor league baseball. They have a first-class front office and their facility is one of the finest in all of professional baseball. We look forward to many great years in Columbia, SC.”