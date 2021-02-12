Man killed in road rage shooting at SC gas station

LORIS, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a driver shot and killed another driver after a road rage incident at a South Carolina gas station.

Loris Police said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon after one driver came out of his pickup truck with a knife and opened the door of the other truck.

Police say the driver with the gun fired one shot, hitting the man with the knife in the chest.

Police said the shooting appears to be in self-defense, but they are still investigating.

The dead man’s name has not been released, but Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says he was 32 years old.