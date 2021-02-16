No. 2 Gamecocks break records with Moon Golf Invitational win

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The South Carolina women’s golf team finished off its first tournament of the spring in triumphant fashion with a win at the Moon Golf Invitational on Tuesday at the Duran Golf Club.

The Garnet and Black broke multiple records with its performance in Florida, including…

Lowest team 54-hole tournament score – 840

Lowest second round tournament score – 275

Lowest individual round score – 63 from sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Roussin-Bouchard earned her second tournament title of the year with her 13-under 203, the second lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history (she set the record with her win at The Ally back in October at 14-under, 202). She also entered rarified air, becoming the second Carolina golfer to win three or more individual medalist honors as a Gamecock. The only woman in program history ahead of her is Kristy McPherson with six medalist honors.

“A great way to start the spring season off with a team and individual win,” head coach Kalen Anderson said of her team’s performance. “We started out really hot, especially on the second day but what I like about this victory was that it was five deep. Pauline didn’t have her best day today, and the team came through strongly. Mathilde had a great last couple days and really found her groove and is starting to play really well. We saw the back of the lineup really pop through today. Pauline had a strong first couple of days and the team really backed us up. Ana had an awesome event, I’ll say it again, it’s great to have Ana back. Everybody contributed well, and there’s a few things we can work on. We didn’t close very well today but it’s early and we can work on that. We’re really far along for it being this early in the spring and I like where we’re at and what we have to build on this spring.”

Senior Ana Pelaez turned heads in her season debut, tying for third with an 8-under 208, tying her career best as a Gamecock. Pelaez followed Monday’s blistering 5-under with a 1-under on Tuesday to help seal the win. This marks the fourth top-5 finish for Pelaez as a Gamecock.

Senior Lois Kaye Go shot an even par 72 on Tuesday to finish the tournament at 216, tied for 22nd place. Sophomore Mathilde Claisse went under par again, this time ringing up a 1-under 71 to finish with a 2-over 218, tying her for 31st place. Senior Pimnipa Panthong posted an even par 72 today to finish 3-over 219, tied for 37th place.

The Gamecocks are back in action on March 1 when they tee off their home tournament, the 2021 Gamecock Intercollegiate. More information about the tournament will be made available in the coming weeks.

2021 Moon Golf Invitational Leaderboard – Final

1. South Carolina – 840 (-24)

2. LSU – 846 (-18)

3. Virginia – 854 (-10)

4. Florida State – 856 (-8)

5. Auburn – 862 (-2)

6. UCF – 864 (E)

T7. Illinois – 865 (+1)

T7. Arkansas – 865 (+1)

9. Alabama – 866 (+2)

10. Louisville – 869 (+5)

T11. Florida – 872 (+8)

T11. Miami – 872 (+8)

13. Oklahoma – 881 (+17)

14. North Carolina – 885 (+21)

15. Coastal Carolina – 892 (+28)

16. Florida Gulf Coast – 900 (+36)

17. Augusta – 901 (+37)

18. Florida Atlantic – 913 (+49)

Gamecock Leaderboard

1. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard – 203 (-13)

T3. Ana Pelaez – 208 (-8)

T22. Lois Kaye Go – 216 (E)

T31. Mathilde Claisse – 218 (+2)

T37. Pimnipa Panthong – 219 (+3)