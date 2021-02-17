Newberry man arrested on drug, gun charges following six month investigation

1/2 Cedric Lopez Wadsworth Cedric Lopez Wadsworth. Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office

2/2 NCSO Drug And Gun Seizure Drugs, gun and money collected during execution of search warrant. Courtesy: Newberry County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Wednesday, following a six month investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics. Authorities say 36-year-old Cedric Lopez Wadsworth was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home on Highway 121 towards Whitmire.

During their investigation, officials say they purchased drugs from Wadsworth and used the information to obtain a search warrant. While executing the search warrant, authorities say they found marijuana, cocaine, money, scales as well as a stolen handgun.

Deputies say Wadsworth faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance 1st offense, two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana 2nd offense, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic violence.

“We are in the communities working to battle the distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms to make our community a safer place,” said Sheriff Foster. “We ask the community for their support in calling and sharing information with law enforcement to help identify violent offenders and drug dealers to protect our families and children.”

Deputies say Wadsworth is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.