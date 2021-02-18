Country music legend Dolly Parton declines offer for self statue

Parton" I am honored and humbled...but with all that's going on in the world I don't think putting me on a pedastal is appropriate at this time."

(CNN) — Singer, actress Dolly Parton says “thanks, but no thanks” to the idea of having an official Dolly statue erected in her honor.

It’s a response that left fans even more smitten with the statuesque national treasure.

Parton, who has turned down the Medal of Freedom twice now, took to twitter saying she was honored and humbled by the idea, but thinks it’s inappropriate given all that is going on right now.

CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports from New York.