The IRS says they have sent out all December stimulus payments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Internal Revenue Service says it has sent out all 147 million checks from the December stimulus package. The IRS was required to issue the $600 payments by mid-January, so it could move on to processing this year’s tax returns.

Eligible people who have moved or changed bank accounts may not have received the money yet, but they can claim it on their 2020 tax return.

In total, about $142 billion were sent out to help Americans, and Congress is considering a third round of payments. Lawmakers hope to get that legislation passed by mid-March.